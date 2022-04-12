Brokerages Set EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $15.40

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
EVGO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
