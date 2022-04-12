Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $59.27

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.27.
FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.
About Fortis (Get Rating)
Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortis (FTS)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.