Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $59.27

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 10,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,409. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.