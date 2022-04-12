Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 966,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,452,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

