Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $45.79

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.79.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 189.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $124,039,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.