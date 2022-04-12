Brokerages Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RESN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resonant to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN stock remained flat at $$4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-Things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses WaveX, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

