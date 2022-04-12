Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,729.75

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.54).

SSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.83) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

SSE stock traded down GBX 33.74 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,762.76 ($22.97). The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,650.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

