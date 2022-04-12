Brokerages Set TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Target Price at GBX 370

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.82).

LON TIFS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 164 ($2.14). 325,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.41. The company has a market capitalization of £853.24 million and a P/E ratio of 71.30. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

