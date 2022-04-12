Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) PT at $32.13

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 36,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,153. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 77,326 shares valued at $2,443,954. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

