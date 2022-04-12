Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target at $16.83

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of WDOFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,491. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

