Brokerages Set Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) PT at $31.50

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have commented on XLO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:XLO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 23,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

