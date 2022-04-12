Brokerages Set XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get XOMA alerts:

NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 43,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.56 million, a P/E ratio of 161.21 and a beta of 0.89. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.