Brokerages Set XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target at $49.00

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

XOMA traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 43,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a P/E ratio of 161.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. XOMA has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 22.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

