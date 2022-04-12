Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

