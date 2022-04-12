Brokers Set Expectations for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

APOG stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.95 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

