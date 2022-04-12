Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

BBU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.