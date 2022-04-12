BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 146,234 shares.The stock last traded at $80.94 and had previously closed at $80.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Get BRP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.46.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.