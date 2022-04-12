Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,383.86.

BURBY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 34,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,387. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

