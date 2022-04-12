Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$0.99. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 149,124 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.63.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

