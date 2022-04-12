Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$0.99. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 149,124 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.63.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

