Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 12,729 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Shares of CPX opened at C$41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 106.85. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

