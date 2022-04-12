C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

