Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Down 2.2%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 51,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 308,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.
