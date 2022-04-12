Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE:WHD opened at $54.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cactus by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

