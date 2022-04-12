Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $57.71. Approximately 14,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 545,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Several analysts have commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

