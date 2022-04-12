Canaccord Genuity Group Increases AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $40.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.
NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
