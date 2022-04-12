Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.