Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 91,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

