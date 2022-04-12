Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Shares Down 2.4%

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. 35,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.72.
Cara Operations Company Profile (TSE:CARA)
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Operations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Operations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.