Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as high as C$7.13. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 677,723 shares traded.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8612028 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

