Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.
Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.75.
) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Featured Articles
Recommended Stories
