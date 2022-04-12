Carl Scarcella Buys 50,000 Shares of Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Stock

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) insider Carl Scarcella acquired 50,000 shares of Diverger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$50,250.00 ($37,222.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Diverger’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

