CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $103.17, but opened at $96.75. CarMax shares last traded at $98.06, with a volume of 59,889 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 38.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 34.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 111.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 204.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

