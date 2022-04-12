Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.77

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 175485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

