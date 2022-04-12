CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

