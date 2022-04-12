CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31. CBTX has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CBTX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

