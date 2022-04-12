CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Barclays PLC grew its position in CBTX by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

