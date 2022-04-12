C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $225.90

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.90 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 196.60 ($2.56). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 710,228 shares traded.

CCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.81) to GBX 288 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £775.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.90.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

