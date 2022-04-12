CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CECO Environmental by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. 131,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

