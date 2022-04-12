Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz Buys 5,000 Shares

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) Director Frederick J. Fritz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $47,652.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Celsion Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

