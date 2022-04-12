Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 94.91 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

