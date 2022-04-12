Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $333,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

