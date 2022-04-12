Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 6.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.05. 5,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research firms recently commented on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,379 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 237,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

