Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.