Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

