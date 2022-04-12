Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $119,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.