Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of CAKE opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

