Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Up 5.3%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 4,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 856,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 131,942 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

