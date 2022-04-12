Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 668.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $505.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.91.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

