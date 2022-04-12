Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $159.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 636,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.