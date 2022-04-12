Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to report $29.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.04 million and the highest is $29.46 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $23.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $145.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.06 million to $148.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $8.22. 204,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,542. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 49.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 62.6% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

