Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.